Body of missing Swiss footballer, 24, is discovered in Alicante port

AUTHORITIES have found the body of a Swiss amateur footballer in the waters of the Port of Alicante after he was reported missing in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Jakov Jelkic, 24, arrived in Alicante on Friday for a holiday with his Swiss teammates.

His body was spotted in the water on Monday afternoon and recovered by Guardia Civil divers at around 6.30pm.

No foul play is suspected.

It’s the second body to be found at the port within a day, after a woman was discovered in the water on Sunday morning.

Dual Croatian-Swiss national Jakov phoned his family at around 3.30pm on Friday to say he had arrived safely and withdrew €150 from an ATM later that afternoon.

At night, he went with his teammates to Club Upikum next to the Plaza de Gabriel Miro.

His last sighting was in the vicinity of the club at around 2.30am on Friday.

When the group left, he returned with another player to pick up his jacket that he had left behind.

His teammate lost sight of him but an hour later, Jakov texted his girlfriend to say that he was alright.

When the tour party woke up at their hotel on Saturday morning, they could not get a reply when they knocked on the door.

They opened it with an access key and saw he was not there, and then they went to the police to report him missing.

Officers discovered CCTV footage of Jakov walking alone in Alicante’s Digital District in the port area and his phone signal shortly disappeared before 3am.

The search concentrated in that area and his body was discovered in water two metres deep at the end of the Digital District dock.

An autopsy will be carried on Tuesday.