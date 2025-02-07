7 Feb, 2025
Subscribe
Login
My Account
7 Feb, 2025 @ 12:05
1 min read

2 bedroom Apartment for sale in Calahonda with pool – € 340,000

by
2 bedroom Apartment for sale in Calahonda with pool - € 340

Beachfront ground floor appartement located in Urbanization ALHAMAR , Calahonda ideal for rentals. The property is distributed as follows: Spacious entrance hall, bright double bedroom, fully equipped open plan kitchen, dining area, cozy living area with a fireplace, master bathroom with washing machine, dryer and an accessible walk-in shower, master bedroom with fitted wardrobes, and a full bathroom with a bathtub. You can enjoy the views of the pool and beach from the community terrace where you can install a table and 4 chairs. The property has been entirely refurbished about 10 years ago…. See full property details

Apartment

Calahonda, Málaga

  2 beds

  2 baths

€ 340,000

2 bedroom Apartment for sale in Calahonda with pool - € 340,000



Tags:

Related Articles

thinkSPAIN

Set-up in 2003, thinkSPAIN is the world's most visited international homebuyer focused Spanish property portal based in Spain. Over 2,000 agents and owners advertise 250,000+ properties on thinkSPAIN. www.thinkspain.com

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

King Felipe slams Donald Trump for removing Spanish language from White House website and social media postings
Previous Story

King Felipe slams Donald Trump for removing Spanish language from White House website and social media postings

Latest from Featured Property

Go toTop