2 bedroom Apartment for sale in Calahonda with pool – € 340,000

Beachfront ground floor appartement located in Urbanization ALHAMAR , Calahonda ideal for rentals. The property is distributed as follows: Spacious entrance hall, bright double bedroom, fully equipped open plan kitchen, dining area, cozy living area with a fireplace, master bathroom with washing machine, dryer and an accessible walk-in shower, master bedroom with fitted wardrobes, and a full bathroom with a bathtub. You can enjoy the views of the pool and beach from the community terrace where you can install a table and 4 chairs. The property has been entirely refurbished about 10 years ago…. See full property details

Apartment

Calahonda, Málaga

2 beds 2 baths

€ 340,000