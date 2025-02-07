High-speed trains to link three major cities in Spain within two years as part of ‘Mediterranean Corridor’

HIGH-SPEED rail services will link all three Valencian Community provinces in 2027, Transport Minister, Oscar Puente announced on Friday.

New tracks will be completed as part of the Mediterranean Corridor allowing AVE trains to run between Alicante, Valencia and Castellon.

Puente said his ministry is also looking into having stops in Xativa, Villena, Orihuela, Elche, and Sagunto.

It means that within two years, people in the region will be able to travel on AVE services to the French border and as far south as Almeria- the final objective being a link to the south at Algeciras.

“In 2027, a person can get on in Almeria and reach France without passing through Madrid or making any transfers,” the minister said.

A train journey between Alicante and Valencia would take less than an hour and work on the La Encina section to allow that to happen will be finished within 18 months.

Upgrades to the Castellon- Valencia section will be ready this year.

Oscar Puente said: “The AVE lines will have the flexibility to boost travel within the Valencia region, as well as long distance journeys.”

He promised to have meetings with mayors in the region to see what benefits the faster service can bring to their municipalities.

The government has claimed a major financial commitment to transport improvements for the region, saying it allocated over €770 million last year- up 23% on 2023.

Some €450 million of the total have gone to the AVE upgrade while other projects include improvements at the Port of Valencia terminal.