5 bedroom Villa for sale in Cubelles with garage – € 335,000

Located just 15 minutes from the sea, this magnificent four-wind property offers you the opportunity to enjoy tranquility and privacy in one of the most sought-after residential areas of Cubelles. Situated on a spacious 425m² plot of land, the property is designed to provide comfort and well-being, ideal for both families and those seeking a spacious and well-connected home. The heart of the house is its large, fully equipped kitchen, with direct access to the rear terrace, creating a perfect space for outdoor dining or relaxing while enjoying the natural surroundings that envelop the… See full property details

Villa

Cubelles, Barcelona

5 beds 2 baths

€ 335,000