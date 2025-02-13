13 Feb, 2025
Subscribe
Login
My Account
13 Feb, 2025 @ 18:30
·
1 min read

Warning for tourists in Tenerife as seemingly harmless activity can bring €1,500 fine

by
Warning for tourists in Tenerife as seemingly harmless activity can bring €1,500 fine

TOURISTS visiting Tenerife have been warned not to feed pigeons in public areas after a Santa Cruz resident was hit with a €1,500 fine.

The Policia Local and Santa Cruz City Council said the woman was a frequent rule-breaker and had fed the pigeons ‘multiple’ times in the street resulting in the high fine.

Local laws over the protection and possession of animals makes it clear that feeding pigeons in a public place is a serious infraction.

READ MORE:

pigeon

Santa Cruz mayor, Jose Manuel Bermudez, said that following the rules is essential in guaranteeing health in public areas.

“For this reason, we cannot allow behaviour that affects coexistence and generates health problems in the city,” he observed.

The city’s public service councillor, Carlos Tarife, emphasised that the big fine was not the first sanction against the offender.

“It was the result of repeatedly breaking the law, despite previous warnings,” he commented.

“The uncontrolled feeding of animals on public roads can lead to health problems and proliferation of pests, so it is essential to act firmly.”

Tags:

Related Articles

Alex Trelinski

Alex worked for 30 years for the BBC as a presenter, producer and manager. He covered a variety of areas specialising in sport, news and politics. After moving to the Costa Blanca over a decade ago, he edited a newspaper for 5 years and worked on local radio.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Previous Story

Buying Property with Crypto in Spain: Future of Banks and Real Estate

Latest from Canary Islands

Go toTop