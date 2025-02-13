13 Feb, 2025
13 Feb, 2025 @ 19:00
·
1 min read

Spain’s population soars to 49 million following immigration surge

by
SPAIN’S population has broken the 49 million mark for the first time- boosted by foreign arrivals as the number of people born in the country decreased.

The National Statistics Institute said the total was 49,077,984 as of January 1, 2025.

The number rose after a 115,612 increase in the fourth quarter of 2024, meaning there was an overall rise last year of 458,289 people.

The foreign-born population residing in Spain totals 9,379,972 people.

Of these, some 2.6 million have acquired Spanish nationality in recent years.

The rest continue to live in Spain with foreign nationality.

The main nationalities coming Spain last year have been Colombian, Venezuelan and Moroccan while foreign departures were led by Moroccans(12,300), Colombians (11,900) and Romanians(9,900).

In the last four months of 2024, the number of foreigners increased by 100,793 people to 6,852,348.

The population of Spanish natives increased by 14,819 people.

As of January 1, the number of households stood at 19,425,559- up by 33,401.

The population grew in all regions during the final quarter of 2024 compared to the previous four months.

The highest growth was in Melilla (0.57%), the Valencian Community (0.47%), Madrid (0.44%) and Catalunya (0.34%).

