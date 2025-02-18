18 Feb, 2025
18 Feb, 2025 @ 12:05
2 bedroom Finca/Country House for sale in L'Aldea – € 245,000

2 bedroom Finca/Country House for sale in L'Aldea - € 245

And no, it is not spelled incorrectly. Karma is a Buddhist concept that essentially says that your actions and words will create your destiny while ‘Calma’ is a Spanish word that means the calm and tranquility that often goes missing in our modern lives. But if you fuse them into one, then you get a house whose ‘Karma’ is destined to be ‘Calma’, a place of peace and tranquility and there you have it, Finca La Kalma. It is a sweet idea that is reflected in nearly every detail that makes up this lovely home. That serene moment you get out of your car, you find a Koi pond with a… See full property details

Finca/Country House

L'Aldea, Tarragona

  2 beds

  1 baths

€ 245,000

2 bedroom Finca/Country House for sale in L'Aldea - € 245,000



thinkSPAIN

thinkSPAIN is the world's most visited international homebuyer focused Spanish property portal based in Spain.

