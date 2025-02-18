Earthquake in Portugal shakes multiple cities in Spain’s Andalucia

A MAGNITUDE 5 earthquake has been felt in Sevilla and other Andalusian locations.

According to the Euro-Mediterranean Seismological Centre, the epicenter was 17 kilometers south of Lisbon, near the banks of the Tagus River, at a depth of just one kilometer below the surface.

The tremor occurred at 2.24pm Spanish time and was recorded at intensity III-IV (on a scale where X is the maximum) in Portuguese towns such as Almada and Sesimbra, just outside Lisbon.

In Spain, the earthquake was felt with intensity II in the provinces of Sevilla and Huelva, including their capital cities.

It was also felt in Extremadura, particularly in Badajoz, including towns such as Don Benito.

According to the National Emergency and Civil Protection Authority, there have been no reports of personal injuries or material damage in either Portugal or Spain.

People who experienced the earthquake on Monday can report their experience by filling out a macroseismic questionnaire on the National Geographic Institute (IGN) website.

The survey asks for details about your location during the tremor, your reaction, whether you heard any noises, and includes a section for additional comments.

Monday’s news comes after recent earthquakes in Portugal and Morocco.

On February 11, a 4.9 magnitude earthquake was recorded in Morocco, with its epicentre in Alcazarquivir, in between Rabat and Tangier.

This quake was felt in Cordoba, Sevilla, Cadiz, Malaga, Jaen, and Huelva.

Last year, at the end of August, an even larger earthquake, with magnitude 5.3, was recorded off the coast of Portugal, near the coastal town of Sines.

This tremor was felt in Spanish towns in Andalucia, Extremadura, Galicia, and Castile-La Mancha.