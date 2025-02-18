British woman and son are found dead inside their Malaga home

AN ELDERLY British woman and her son have been found dead at their Alhaurin el Grande home in Malaga.

Municipal sources said all the indications are that they died from natural causes.

The 90-year-old female and the 63-year-old male- who acted as a caregiver- had been monitored by Alhaurin social services.

They apparently lived in unsanitary conditions at their Calle Gerald Brenan property in the town centre and the woman was terminally ill.

Social services alerted the Policia Local after not hearing from them for several days.

Officers- who paid a number of previous visits to check on them- went to the home last Thursday evening and found their bodies.

An autopsy will be conducted to determine the cause of death.

One theory is that after her son passed away first, his mother died several days later of starvation.

“They had lived in the town for years, but kept themselves away from their neighbours, who did not realise what had happened,” according to municipal sources.

Citizens Advice Bureau Spain issued a statement: “It is unthinkable that this could happen. We have always urged our members to be vigilant, particularly during periods of extreme weather, whether it’s the heat of summer or the freezing temperatures in winter.”

“It’s more important than ever to check on elderly neighbours, those living alone, and anyone who might be vulnerable. A small act of kindness can make a world of difference.”

“Please take a moment to reach out to those around you and ensure that they are safe and well. Social services can often become involved where the elderly are concerned.”

“Please reach out to them if you feel vulnerable. We must support each other, especially in times of hardship,” the statement concluded.

It’s the second such-incident involving British expats in the last week, with the bodies of a couple being discovered on the Costa Blanca- also last Thursday.

Their bodies were found inside their Parque del Bidasoa property on San Fulgencio’s El Oasis urbanisation.

It’s believed the 82-year-old man and 74-year-old woman had been deceased for several days and initial indications were that there was nothing suspicious behind their deaths.

The man, who regularly walked his dog, had not been spotted for about a week.

The couple both had medical issues and he had recently been admitted to Torrevieja Hospital.

They were classified as ‘vulnerable’ and were among a group of 20 people being monitored by San Fulgencio social services and the Cruz Roja.

A Cruz Roja worker called the police after not getting a reply during a home visit.