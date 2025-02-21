Oh my goat! Adorable animal rescued after mysteriously appearing on a Madrid windowsill

A GOAT was rescued from a fifth-floor windowsill in Madrid but no one knows how it got there.

On Tuesday 18, at 12.35pm, a neighbour alerted emergency services after seeing the animal trapped.

The goat, perched on the overhang in Villaverde district, was at risk of falling to its death and possibly injuring passers-by if so.

Los bomberos de Madrid rescatan a una cabra de la ventana de un quinto piso en Villaverde.



Los bomberos municipales intentaron localizar al propietario o a alguien que conociera al animal



Strangely, the building whose windowsill the goat was, has been ‘empty for some time’ according to neighbours.

No one knows who it belongs to and how it got there, with one local woman exclaiming that it ‘came from heaven’.

Authorities are trying to identify the animal’s owner and return it home.

The incident has quickly gained traction on social media, with many exclaming how odd the appearance was.