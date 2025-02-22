Malaga skyscraper could be completed by 2028 as British architect unveils new design for controversial building 

DAVID Chipperfield, the renowned British architect now leading the Torre del Puerto de Malaga project, has confirmed significant updates to the skyscraper’s design.

Originally spearheaded by Malaga-based architect Jose Segui, who resigned at the end of 2024, the project has taken a new direction under Chipperfield’s guidance.

In a recent private presentation at Malaga City Hall, attended by Mayor Francisco de la Torre, Chipperfield revealed that the tower, planned for the Levante Dock, will now rise to 144 metres – up from the originally planned 116 metres.

When the project received preliminary approval in 2023, it was set to include 378 rooms.

The final room count is still undecided but is expected to range between 350 and 390.

Segui’s initial drawings, with the port in the background (credit: estudiosegui.com)

A notable design shift involves the building’s shape.

Segui’s original vision proposed a cylindrical structure, whereas Chipperfield’s new concept features a rectangular, minimalist design.

The tower will incorporate lighter materials inspired by Malaga’s bright light and open skies. Chipperfield has placed strong emphasis on environmental sustainability and aims to reclaim public spaces for the city.

As part of the broader redevelopment plan, the architect proposed revitalizing the Dique de Levante area and enhancing the Paseo de la Farola in the Malagueta district, a recognized Site of Cultural Interest.

These plans include the creation of six expansive public spaces featuring landscaped green areas and a convention center with a 2,000-person capacity.

An artificial image of the proposed green space (credit: Ayuntamiento de Malaga)

The development is being led by Marina San SL, under the oversight of the Qatari investment fund Al Alfia and in partnership with the Hesperia hotel group.

The final design will be officially unveiled on 6 March.

With an investment exceeding €120 million, developers anticipate project completion and returns by 2028.