22 Feb, 2025
22 Feb, 2025 @ 09:00
Coming to the UK: Spanish beer Estrella Galicia is set to expand its presence in British pubs

ONE of Spain’s highest quality beers is set to make a splash in the UK. 

Estrella Galicia has announced the launch of a new British subsidiary to expand its presence across pubs and retailers nationwide.

The move by the Galician brewer marks a significant step in making its beloved beer more widely available in British pubs through a deal with major distributor Greene King.

“We’re putting down roots in the UK market,” said Francisco Ucha, managing director of parent company Hijos de Rivera. 

Estrella Galicia already has a presence in the UK but is set to step it up

“This will bring us closer to our British customers and improve distribution of our products across the country.”

The family-owned brewery, which already enjoys a high profile in the UK through its sponsorship of the McLaren Formula 1 team, employs more than 1,800 people globally and distributes its products across 73 countries.

Aitor de Artaza, director of Estrella Galicia Internacional, highlighted the strategic importance of the UK market, saying the new subsidiary will ‘drive the positioning of our brands in the British market’ while improving service to customers.

The company’s new UK operation, trading as Estrella Galicia UK Limited, will handle the firm’s full beverage portfolio, which extends beyond their flagship beer to include other brands such as 1906 beer, Cabreiroá mineral water, and Maeloc cider.

The expansion comes as Spanish beers continue to gain popularity in Britain, with Estrella Galicia’s distinctive star logo becoming an increasingly common sight in pubs and restaurants across the country.

