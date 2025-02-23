‘We’re in a state of shock’: Horror in Spain as baby boy is mauled to death by family dog

A BABY boy aged just 11 months has died in Spain after being attacked by the family dog.

The incident happened at around 6pm on Thursday, in the town of Fonollosa, around 80km north west of Barcelona.

The victim was at home in the care of his grandparents when the dog suddenly attacked.

It is not known why the dog turned violent, but authorities have launched an investigation to determine the circumstances.

The Mossos d’Esquadra – the Catalan police – has opened an investigation into the incident.

The force said the dog is a mastiff, which is generally considered among the safer breeds.

The mayor of Fonollosa, Eloi Hernandez, said the town is in a state of shock, branding the incident ‘a real tragedy’.

The horrific news comes after a six-year-old boy from Gijon, Portugal, was killed after a dog attack in November last year.

Between 2010 and 2024, Spain reported approximately 25 fatalities due to dog attacks, according to El Pais.