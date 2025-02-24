Protestors fume over ‘obsolete’ controversial coastal law that threatens homes on Spain’s Costa Blanca

OVER 200 people protested in Denia on Saturday against proposed coastline boundary changes that threaten properties that have been around for decades.

The move first announced in 2023 will in one way or another affect more than 3,600 buildings covering two kilometres on Denia’s northern coast.

Over 120 homes and businesses face reclassification by the Costas coastal authority for being on government owned-land.

DENIA DEMO

It means that private ownership is forbidden and owners will be forced to take a 75-year ‘concession deal’ with the body.

Campaigners claim once the ‘useful life’ of the homes has expired, they will be demolished- something denied by the Costas.

Protestors branded the coastal laws as ‘psychological abuse’ and unfair as well as obsolete.

Three groups called Saturday’s demonstration with spokesperson, Francisco Ros, saying: “It cannot be that good people, who have paid their taxes and followed the law are going to lose their properties.”

“They are usurping our homes,” he added.

Most of the properties in the firing line are between 50 and 100-years-old, with local associations saying they’ve not been the cause of sand erosion on beaches or any problems that warrant reclassification.