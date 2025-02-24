Tivoli World latest: These are the €200m plans for reopening of Costa del Sol theme park

THE director of the Tremon real estate group has unveiled plans for the new Tivoli theme park.

Following the signing of an agreement with Benalmadena town hall on Friday 21, Tremon offered thrill-seekers a glimpse of the park’s future.

Andres Gilabert, Tremon’s director, described the deal as a ‘historic agreement’ that will lead to ‘a modern, cutting-edge project’.

The planned €200 million investment will expand the leisure area with a shopping centre and hotels.

The shopping centre will cover 58,000 square metres, while two hotels are planned: a 200-room, four-star hotel and another located within the park itself.

Gilabert stated the project will create 1,000 jobs and emphasised preserving the Tivoli brand in the new park.

Benalmadena’s mayor, Juan Antonio Lara, voiced strong support.

He said: “We are fully convinced the new Tivoli will boost the city just as it did when it opened in 1972”.

Back then, Tivoli was Costa del Sol’s top amusement park and concert venue.

Closed since September 2020 due to financial fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic, Tivoli World will undergo extensive renovations, with many rides being restored.

Construction and project approval could take three to four years, though the mayor pledged to fast-track the process.

The agreement also secures former Tivoli employees’ jobs through a tax rebate for the landowner.