11 Mar, 2025
3 bedroom Apartment for sale in Platja d'Aro with pool garage – € 570,000

3 bedroom Apartment for sale in Platja d'Aro with pool garage - € 570

Penthouse with tourist license in Playa de Aro, ideal for both family enjoyment and investment. It has 3 bedrooms, one of them en suite, as well as a full bathroom. The kitchen is independent and fully equipped. The spacious and bright living-dining room has direct access to a terrace with views of the mountains, perfect for relaxing. The apartment has air conditioning and heating, ensuring comfort in all seasons of the year. On the upper floor, we find a large private terrace, an ideal space to enjoy with family and friends. The apartment includes a private garage and is located in a… See full property details

Apartment

Platja d'Aro, Girona

  3 beds

  3 baths

€ 570,000

