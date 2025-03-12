Holiday hell in Estepona: Armed thugs posing as police rob tourists of Rolex and clothes after storming Airbnb-style flat

POLICIA Nacional are investigating the violent robbery of three ‘foreign’ tourists in Estepona.

In the early morning of Sunday, March 9, police responded to an alleged attack at a short-term rental property.

The assailants allegedly pretended to be police officers as they barged into the villa and shouted ‘police!’

READ MORE: Mummified headless body found on Costa del Sol beach is NOT of missing US banker Grant Barr, say family – as more details emerge

They threatened the victims with a firearm, and then restrained the tenants and locked them in a storage room, according to sources consulted by SUR.

The criminals stole a Rolex watch and designer clothing, among other items.

One victim had to be hospitalised after being hit over the head.

The news comes after recent incidents in Estepona involving foreign nationals.

The search for Grant Barr – a 36-year-old US banker – continues, after he disappeared from Estepona on January 28, during a trip to see relatives and friends.

In early February, police arrested three men in the town during a dramatic operation following an alleged kidnapping plot involving a UK-based cryptocurrency broker.