Storm Konrad heads to Spain: Yet more rain and snow to affect majority of the country

A NEW storm is coming to Spain in the recent wake of Storm Jana to bring heavy rain as well as snow- especially on Thursday- according to the State Meteorological Agency (Aemet).

Storm Konrad will herald significant snowfall at low levels, with accumulations from 800 metres in the north and heavy snowfall in mountain areas.

By Saturday, the snow level could drop to 700 metres at some points.

?Los frentes asociados a la borrasca Konrad y a una baja secundaria darán lugar, el miércoles y sobre todo el jueves, a lluvias en amplias zonas de la Península.



??Además, el viernes bajará la cota de nieve hasta 800 /1000 metros en la mitad norte y 900/1300 en la mitad sur. pic.twitter.com/78y7uhMKLI March 11, 2025

On Wednesday, seven provinces in the south and east of Spain are on alert for rain, strong gusts of wind of up to 80 km/h, plus waves of up to three metres and storms.

Widespread rains are forecast on the mainland and the Balearic Islands, which may be accompanied by storms and small hail.

Rain may be heavy and persistent in parts of Andalucia and the Balearics.

On Friday, the low pressure front will retreat towards the Mediterranean, but there will still be widespread rains- but less so in the west.

Aemet says the Mediterranean area and southern Andalucia might suffer from strong persistent rain accompanied by storms.

Rain is also forecast for the Cantabrian coast.

The weekend will be less rainy but temperatures may be lower than of late.