13 Mar, 2025
13 Mar, 2025 @ 18:00
When will the crucial A-397 road between Ronda and the Costa del Sol be repaired? 

THE Ronda road leading to the Costa del Sol will remain completely closed off to traffic for approximately six months.

It follows severe damage that was inflicted on the critical artery connecting the Balcon de Ronda with the coast caused by Storm Jana over the weekend.

Andalucian authorities hope to reopen at least one lane within four and a half months, weather conditions permitting.

The reconstruction project will include building a new €3.5 million viaduct.

Marbella’s mayor, Angeles Muñoz, urges members of the public to ‘stay informed through official channels and follow the instructions of the authorities’ after storm Jana’s destruction (credit: @AngelesMuñoz)

Public Works Minister Rocio Díaz visited the affected area and confirmed that the magnitude of landslides has forced the total closure of the road between kilometres 11 and 37. 

“Since the first moment, we have deployed all available resources, including drones and specialised teams for slopes,” Díaz stated.

The A-397 is a key route for connectivity in the Serranía de Ronda area, with daily traffic of 9,000 vehicles, half of which come from Ronda and nearby municipalities. 

“We are aware of the impact this situation has on residents, and we will do everything possible to minimise it,” Díaz assured.

While heavy rains continue, drivers are advised to exercise extreme caution and check road conditions before traveling. Unnecessary journeys should be avoided until the situation is under control.

The repair process will start with clearing away loose rocks from the hillside using specialist climbing teams. 

They’ll then secure the slope by installing a strong protective mesh anchored into the mountainside, along with special barriers designed to catch any future rockfalls.

Workers will need to remove extremely large boulders weighing up to 400 tonnes that currently threaten the road’s stability. 

The final major phase involves demolishing the damaged bridge section and completely rebuilding it, as the current structure has been too severely compromised to salvage.

The Junta has already begun purchasing construction materials for once the weather conditions permit safe operations to begin.

No alternative detour can be provided due to the complicated terrain and ground instability.

