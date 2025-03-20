Get off the beaten track in Europe

We’re more in love with Europe than ever before. More Americans are visiting Europe to explore its rich heritage, and we’re not stopping there. Statistics show a 28 percent uptick in Americans deciding to settle in the European Union, too.

France, Spain, Germany, Italy, and the Netherlands are the top countries, and it’s easy to see why. Old-world cities with fascinating history and authentic cuisine combine with stunning coastlines and natural parks. Charming cultural traditions that date back centuries are hosted by some of the friendliest and most welcoming people in the world. It’s a collection of incredibly diverse cultures, all easily accessible from one another with a short flight, train ride or car journey.

With so much to see and do as you explore this wonderful continent, it’s helpful to have some local tips from people who know what you’re looking for. ElJourney has been created for exactly this reason. We’re a digital Europe trip guide, focusing not only on the major cities and tourist destinations but also on the lesser-known “second cities” or more unusual locations, helping you to stray off the beaten track and discover unique experiences.

As you plan a trip to Europe, you can count on us to give you some context and history to ground you in your location. We’ll make recommendations for great hotels to immerse yourself in the culture, give you tips for authentic bars and restaurants, and fill you in on unique local experiences.

Take your trip with ElJourney

As a European travel magazine written by expats, ElJourney is dedicated to showcasing the lesser-known alongside the greatest hits. We’re a group of travelers and writers, co-founded by an experienced travel journalist who oversees each article to ensure it fully equips you for your trip to Europe.

We write from personal experience and offer an expat’s perspective on where to go, what to see and where to stay.

ElJourney is owned by Peregryn travel marketing agency, with 20 years of experience working in the travel industry. Peregryn’s seasoned travel writers have journeyed far and wide, vacationing and living outside their home countries, for an unparalleled perspective into local European life.

Based in Valencia, we take our name from a portmanteau of El Viaje, which translates as The Journey in English – a tribute to our adopted home country. Our love for Spain’s third city, Valencia, has inspired us to visit and write about the great places of Europe that go beyond the country’s capitals.

Where will you take me?

We cover everything from quiet rural stays in a Priorat vineyard to the cultural city highlights of Cadiz. Want to go hiking in the mountains or find a pristine Alpine lake? Sample sherry in Andalucia, Guinness in Dublin, or balsámico in Modena? Roam the little-known coastline of Calabria, or visit Mallorca off-season? We got you! On occasion, we even go further afield to nearby destinations just a quick hop across the Mediterranean, like Morocco, jut an hour’s ferry ride from Spain.

It’s our mission to become one of the best travel guides for Europe with our focus on immersive and unique experiences. We believe travel should bring you closer to people, discovering diverse communities and understanding the local culture. We’ve personally visited every destination we write about, diving deep into what makes it tick, the things to see, the restaurants to visit, and unique cultural and gastronomic experiences.

The right way to travel

We’re always looking for the best hotels to recommend to you. We don’t only focus on five-star opulence, but look for a blend of boutique and luxury – always hotels with a story to tell or something unique about them. Authenticity is our watchword. From accommodation to restaurants, we want you to visit the great places that immerse you fully in the local culture, be that food, wine, wellness, or history.

Get inspired

Read some of the European travel guides from ElJourney to start dreaming, get planning, and put your big trip on the map. Whether you’re going on vacation or planning to relocate permanently, with the help of our local experts you can set out on the road less traveled for experiences you never thought possible.

Plan a trip to Europe with the help of ElJourney.