Boy, 15, takes father’s car and drives three times over speed limit in busy Costa Blanca town

A 15-YEAR-OLD boy took his father’s car and travelled up to 120 km/h down a street in San Vicente del Raspeig on the Costa Blanca.

His friends travelling with him recorded a video of the incident which happened at around 1.30pm on February 19.

The footage was shared via social media but its notoriety got the attention of San Vicente Policia Local officers who identified the young motorist.

SAN VICENTE POLICE PATROL CAR

His face was clearly seen as he drove down Calle Rio Turia- going three times over the speed limit.

The offender and the car were located with the youngster facing a variety of charges.

They include speeding and dangerous driving, in addition to not having a licence.

A report has been sent to the Juvenile Prosecutor’s Office.

Alex Trelinski

Alex worked for 30 years for the BBC as a presenter, producer and manager. He covered a variety of areas specialising in sport, news and politics. After moving to the Costa Blanca over a decade ago, he edited a newspaper for 5 years and worked on local radio.

