21 Mar, 2025
21 Mar, 2025 @ 17:11
Heathrow travel chaos could be felt for days: Dozens of flights in Spain are cancelled

The North Hyde electrical substation which caught fire last night. More than 1,300 flights to and from Heathrow Airport will be disrupted on Friday due to the closure of the airport following the fire. (credit: Cordon Press)

SPANISH officials have warned passengers that they could face days of disruption after the incident at Heathrow.

While British authorities have confirmed that the fire has been controlled, Spain’s airport operator, Aena, says changes to flights may continue for hours or even days.

Aena urges passengers with scheduled connections to or from London to check the status of their flights with the corresponding airline.

Spain saw 54 flights cancelled to and from London Heathrow this Friday after an electrical substation fire forced the airport to close for 24 hours. 

Of the 54 flights affected, 29 were with Madrid airport, 19 with Barcelona, and two each at airports in Malaga, Tenerife South, and Valencia. 

In total, 1,351 take-offs and landings were scheduled for Friday.

Terminals T2 and T4 saw their power cut off completely, and were forced to suspend operations.

British Airways, Iberia Express, and Vueling were the most affected airlines with Spanish connections, due to their concentration at the affected terminals. 

Aena has also reminded impacted passengers that they can claim financial compensation between €250 and €600, if the legal requirements are met.

This is based on flight distance and waiting time, and falls under EU Regulation 261/2004.

