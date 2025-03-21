Heathrow travel chaos could be felt for days: Dozens of flights in Spain are cancelled

SPANISH officials have warned passengers that they could face days of disruption after the incident at Heathrow.

While British authorities have confirmed that the fire has been controlled, Spain’s airport operator, Aena, says changes to flights may continue for hours or even days.

Aena urges passengers with scheduled connections to or from London to check the status of their flights with the corresponding airline.

READ MORE: Spain is affected by flight chaos after Heathrow Airport is forced to close for 24 hours

Spain saw 54 flights cancelled to and from London Heathrow this Friday after an electrical substation fire forced the airport to close for 24 hours.

Of the 54 flights affected, 29 were with Madrid airport, 19 with Barcelona, and two each at airports in Malaga, Tenerife South, and Valencia.

?? El #Aeropuerto de #Heathrow en #Londres permanecerá cerrado hoy por un fallo eléctrico.



La red española de aeropuertos tenía previstas 54 operaciones con ese aeropuerto:

?? 29 en Madrid

?? 19 en Barcelona

?? 2 en Málaga

?? 2 en Tenerife Sur

?? 2 en Valencia



? Consulta con… https://t.co/7lpVarANK5 — Aena (@aena) March 21, 2025

In total, 1,351 take-offs and landings were scheduled for Friday.

Terminals T2 and T4 saw their power cut off completely, and were forced to suspend operations.

British Airways, Iberia Express, and Vueling were the most affected airlines with Spanish connections, due to their concentration at the affected terminals.

Aena has also reminded impacted passengers that they can claim financial compensation between €250 and €600, if the legal requirements are met.

This is based on flight distance and waiting time, and falls under EU Regulation 261/2004.