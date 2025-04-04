4 Apr, 2025
4 Apr, 2025 @ 11:26
Mastermind of Swedish fraud ring arrested: Gang ripped off investors in Scandinavia from Spain’s Marbella

A SWEDISH fraudster who ripped off investors to the tune of over €2.3 million via a bogus investment scheme has been arrested in Marbella.

The 36-year-old man was detained by the Policia Nacional under a European Arrest Warrant.

He is said to have enjoyed a high standard of living at his Marbella residence which was protected by extensive security equipment.

The detainee is accused of leading a Swedish gang who recruited Scandinavian victims into a ‘get rich quick’ scheme.

Targets deposited large sums of money to generate high interest returns, but got nothing back at all.

When clients contacted the group, they were fobbed off with excuses over why their money was not paid.

The gang’s chief has been charged with money laundering and financial fraud.

His associates have been arrested in Sweden, ensuring the organisation had been totally dismantled.

A search of the ring-leader’s Marbella home resulted in Policia Nacional officers seizing over €65,000 in cash and in addition to €4,800 US dollars plus Danish and Swedish money.

Also removed were jewellery and luxury watches worth €100,000, computer equipment and mobile phones.

Three bank accounts have been frozen and two high-end vehicles impounded.

The National Court in Madrid will process Sweden’s extradition request concerning the 36-year-old.

