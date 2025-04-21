WATCH: Runner is air-lifted to hospital after a half-tonne bull tosses him into the air in Spain’s Cadiz

THIS is the dramatic moment as a bull runner was struck and thrown by a charging bull during a traditional bull-running event in southern Spain this weekend.

The incident occurred on Easter Sunday during the Toro Embolao in Vejer de la Frontera, a town in the province of Cadiz, when a bull named ‘Orensano’ – weighing 490 kg – collided with a runner on Calle Alta.

The force of the impact sent the man airborne before the animal fell on top of him.

The injured man suffered serious contusions and had to be carried by bystanders to a nearby ambulance.

Video footage shows the shocking moment the runner was flung into a building and the frantic efforts to get him to safety.

The bull was also catapulted on top of the runner, and then proceeded to run away from the commotion, back down the street.

Due to the severity of the man’s condition, he was later evacuated by helicopter to the Puerta del Mar Hospital in Cadiz.

His current condition has been described as serious, with a reserved prognosis.

Orensano, from the Salvador Domecq ranch, was reportedly the most aggressive of the three bulls released along the route, which winds between the San Miguel district and La Plazuela.

The Toro Embolao is a longstanding Easter tradition in Vejer, drawing both locals and tourists to its narrow, winding streets each year.

Despite increased calls for tighter safety measures at such events, they remain a deeply rooted cultural fixture in many parts of Andalucia.

The incident follows chaos just a day earlier in the nearby town of Arcos de la Frontera, where a bull escaped during the Toros del Aleluya festival and attacked spectators.

A woman was seriously injured and at least two others hurt after the 570 kg bull, called ‘Vaporoso’, broke through safety barriers on Saturday.

Footage shared online shows chaotic scenes, with people knocked to the ground and screaming as the bull broke through the barriers and entered the spectator area.

The injured woman was gored by the animal as she lay on the ground and tried to get up, but to no effect.

She suffered a serious goring to the thigh that reached her femoral artery, and a Guardia Civil officer came to the rescue by applying a tourniquet at the scene.

She was later operated on in hospital and is now recovering.

Another two people sustained injuries, including minor fractures caused by the crush of the fleeing crowd.

Furthermore, several children and even elderly people were behind the fences as the incident occurred.

Despite the scare, Miguel Rodriguez, the town’s mayor, insisted the fencing had been thoroughly inspected beforehand.

“It’s not normal for this to happen, but in any arena boards can break or unforeseen events can occur,” he said.

Following the incident, the Town Hall reinforced the fencing with additional chains and anchors to prevent further accidents during the ongoing celebrations.

The mayor pointed out that despite the seriousness of the incident, there was ‘no major tragedy’ to regret.