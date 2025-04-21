Dozens of ‘smart toilets’ coming to the beachfront in Spain’s Marbella this summer

DOZENS of modern, automated public toilets are being installed along Marbella’s seafront promenade in time for the summer season, as part of a €1.2 million investment aimed at improving facilities for both residents and tourists.

The Marbella Town Hall has confirmed that 40 new toilet modules will be operational by the high season, replacing older facilities and adding nine more units to the current total.

The initiative is being co-financed under the Large Cities Tourism Plan, a joint agreement between the local council and the regional government of Andalucia.

“These facilities are more in keeping with the city’s landscape and needs,” said Mayor Angeles Muñoz during a recent visit to the first installed unit at Levante Beach in Puerto Banus.

“They will serve strollers and users of the playgrounds, beach bars, and the beach itself.”

A look at the new ‘smart toilets’. (credit: @Angeles Muñoz)

Described by the council as ‘modern, functional and automated,’ the toilets will be open daily from 7am to 11pm and feature smart technology, including automatic opening and closing systems and integrated security cameras to help prevent vandalism and ensure user safety.

Each module contains four toilets that are fully accessible, including for those with reduced mobility.

They also feature baby changing stations, emergency systems, and solar panels, making them self-sufficient and environmentally friendly.

The council has stressed that although the toilets are built with anti-vandalism materials and graffiti-resistant finishes, public cooperation is essential.

“It is a public asset and it is very important to look after it,” Muñoz added.

The installations will roll out gradually through April and May, with the entire network expected to be ready before the start of the summer holidays.