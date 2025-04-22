Think you can hack it? Expat warns fellow Brits ‘moving to Spain’ isn’t like going there on holiday

SUN, sea and sangria – for many Brits, that’s the dream.

But for Daniel Efford, a British expat who’s spent nearly four decades living in Spain, the fantasy often clashes with a far more sobering reality.

In a TikTok video that’s racked up more than 100,000 views, Efford offers a blunt truth bomb to would-be expats: “It’s brilliant, but not easy. Let me explain.”

Efford, an operations manager for GRSA International based in La Cala de Mijas on the Costa del Sol, isn’t new to this conversation.

He also runs a YouTube channel with friend and co-host Mark called Life in Spain Unfiltered, where the pair share their combined 60 years of experience navigating Spanish life.

They describe the channel as ‘unfiltered and honest’, promising to tackle everything from bureaucracy to cultural clashes, with ‘nothing off limits’.

His TikTok video strikes a chord with many, particularly those considering a permanent move to Spain based on week-long holidays.

“I think one of the biggest stumbling blocks that people have, is that when they come to Spain, they come as holidaymakers,” he says.

“They look at life from the holidaymaker view and don’t really consider what happens behind the scenes.”

And it’s those behind-the-scenes realities – dealing with Spanish bureaucracy, securing stable housing, finding a job, and learning the language – that often catch new arrivals off guard.

“So they come for a week, see how it works or see the way of life, and think ‘I can do that’. It’s just a mistake,” Efford warns.

For Efford, the key to making a life in Spain isn’t just good weather or cheap beer – it’s preparation and perspective.

He urges those thinking of relocating to dig deeper than the beach bars.

“If you’re thinking of moving to Spain, first you can check out what happens in Spain by asking local people,” he says.

“Do a bit of homework, speak to locals – I’m not talking about the Brits at your favourite bar – talk to local Spanish people who speak English or who you’ve been able to build a bond with.”

Efford highlights how the tourist lens often clouds reality.

“We have this problem that the tourist view clouds common sense. It clouds it because we see a lifestyle that we enjoy because we are a tourist.”

It’s a sentiment that’s echoed across the comment section of his video.

One user, who moved to Lanzarote in 2020, shared: “We did our homework. One thing for sure is you don’t want to be living in tourism areas.”

Another commenter offered a tip that Efford fully endorses: “The best thing anyone can do is learn the language. A huge number of doors will open to you as an English speaker with Spanish! And you’ll make friends who will help you settle in.”

Efford encourages people to step outside the expat enclaves and get to know the day-to-day Spain that isn’t found on postcards.

“Talk to the local people and take into account what they say, how they say it, the information you’re getting… And not just from one person – listen to as many people as possible, because there’ll be some scary stories. I can share a few…”

Despite the cautionary tone, Efford isn’t here to kill the dream – he just wants people to go into it with their eyes open.

“You just have to find the right ingredients for that life to be livable.”

And for some, those ingredients have already been found.

As one TikTok commenter puts it: “I absolutely love it, the best move we ever made! Visiting the UK now, weather is nice but people are miserable, struggling financially, shops run down etc. It’s such a shame.”