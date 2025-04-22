Spain’s famous Almadraba tuna fishing season kicks off in Cadiz this week

THE ALMADRABA tuna fishing campaign officially got underway on Monday, with the first Atlantic bluefin tuna being hoisted onto the decks of the fishing trawlers off the coast of Barbate in Cádiz province.



Fishermen working for Petaca Chico, the company that operates the largest of the four remaining almadrabas in Cádiz, successfully hauled in around 80 Atlantic bluefin tuna during the opening catch.



Using an ancient and sustainable technique that dates back over 3,000 years, they lured the powerful fish into a complex maze of nets, before divers armed with spearguns entered the water to deliver a swift, humane shot to each specimen.

Some of the tuna caught during this first haul weighed over 400 kilograms. Once secured, the fish were rapidly transported to shore to be processed and sold fresh.

Some specimens can grow up to four metres long

But the tuna season also brings a rather unwelcome guest back to the Strait of Gibraltar: orcas.



These intelligent marine predators are known to follow the migratory path of the Atlantic bluefin tuna and ‘attack’ small boats.



Just last week, another orca encounter occurred off the coast of Tarifa, where an Italian sailing vessel was ‘attacked’ by a pod of orcas.



The orcas ‘play’ with small boats, aiming for the rudders with their heads in their aquatic football game, and in many cases causing damage to the boats.



The skipper of the sailing vessel had to contact emergency services because his rudder was destroyed by the orcas’ game.



These incidents are becoming increasingly frequent, particularly around the Strait, where encounters between boats and orcas have risen sharply since 2020.

While no fatalities have occurred, the damage to vessels can be significant, and the fear among sailors is growing.



Some local captains are now threatening to take matters into their own hands, with one even suggesting killing an orca to ‘teach them a lesson’ if authorities fail to intervene.



The orcas hurt the local economy, because many sailors are hesitant to get on the water again with their vessels, afraid that they will fall victim to the orcas’ damaging game.



With summer approaching, concerns are mounting over a possible surge in orca encounters, which could have negative effects for tourism and the broader maritime industry in the region.



Whether local or national authorities will implement measures to address the situation remains to be seen.