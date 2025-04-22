22 Apr, 2025
22 Apr, 2025 @ 15:40
Murder suspect wanted by France is arrested on Spain’s Costa Blanca before he could flee to Algeria

A MAN on the run from French justice over a murder has been arrested in Alicante.

The Policia Nacional said the fugitive was planning to escape to his native Algeria.

He faces up to 30 years in prison if convicted of a killing in Saint-Etienne on February 9.

SUSPECT IN POLICE STATION TRANSFER

The male victim had injuries to his skull and the autopsy showed evidence of strangulation.

The suspect fled to Spain and French authorities issued a European Arrest Warrant in his name in early March.

Investigations revealed that he was using Spain as a ‘stopping point’ before heading to Algeria.

He stayed for a time in the Ciudad Real area thanks to a friend, but repeatedly changed addresses and provinces to avoid being caught.

He was subsequently identified and arrested in Alicante City.

The man has been handed over to the custody of the National Court which handles extradition requests.

