5 May, 2025
Costa del Sol train update: Company officially selected to carry out viability study

THE MINISTER for Transport has officially selected the team which will carry out the Costa del Sol train viability study. 

Global engineering and consultancy firm firm UTE WSP Spain- Apia SAU will be in charge of the report. 

It will cost €991,911 and take around 18 months, set to be completed by November next year. 

However, as reported by Diario Sur, there will be a preliminary report released in early 2026. 

The study will be divided in five sections: Nerja to Malaga, Malaga to Fuengirola, Fuengirola to Marbella, Marbella to Estepona and Estepona to Algeciras. 

It will also look into how the existing C1 Cercanias line between Malaga and Fuengirola can be improved and potentially expanded to the western Costa del Sol. 

“The viability study will look into demand, financial profitability and socio economic profitability,@ Minister for Transport, Oscar Puentes said. 

It is hoped the study will help developers make a ‘convenient’ decision, taking into account the ‘sizeable’ demand of the existing C1 line between Malaga and Fuengirola. 

However, the option to construct a completely new line is still on the cards in order to best meet the needs of densely populated areas such as Estepona and Marbella.

