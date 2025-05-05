5 May, 2025
5 May, 2025 @ 13:12
1 min read

Estepona street renamed in honour of expat business tycoons

by

A BENAVISTA street has been named after pioneering expat business tycoons Alan and Carol James.

The sign was unveiled on April 30 by Estepona mayor Jose Maria Garcia Urbano for the James’ investment in the Costa del Sol.

Over the past 56 years, they have built over 5,000 homes from Torrox to Sotogrande, alongside shopping centres, golf courses and bowls clubs. 

They have founded 17 companies under Experience Group, each dedicated to a different aspect of expat life on the coast. 

Although Carol sadly passed away last December after a battle with cancer, Alan said he was ‘overwhelmed’ with gratitude at the recognition. 

“My wife passed away last year after knowing her for 60 years and I’m still grieving. She wasn’t just my wife, she was my business partner and we were very close,” he said. 

Allyson Middleton, Alan’s daughter and director of Experience’s Real Estate division, said she was sure her mum was there ‘in spirit’.

The honour, located behind Centro Comercial Benavista, came as a surprise to Alan, who was told he was going to a music event.

“It was a bit overwhelming because no one had told me anything, then we pulled up and I began to recognise faces, the mayor had come down all the way from Madrid just for that” he told the Olive Press.

Experience Group has been running for over 56 years, promoting the Costa del Sol and rubbing shoulders with the rich and famous including Bruce Forsyth and Lionel Blair. 

As Alan begins to wind down his role in the business (though still coming to the office every day), the group is moving forward with plans to hand over the Benavista footbridge to Estepona council.

He will also hand over the reins of the business to his daughters, Allyson and Daniella.

Yzabelle Bostyn

Yzabelle Bostyn is an NCTJ trained journalist who started her journalistic career at the Olive Press in 2023.
Before moving to Spain, she studied for a BA in English Literature and Hispanic Studies at the University of Sheffield.
After graduating she moved to the university’s journalism department, one of the best in the UK.
Throughout the past few years, she has taken on many roles including social media marketing, copywriting and radio presenting.
She then took a year out to travel Latin America, scaling volcanoes in Guatemala and swimming with sharks in Belize.
Then, she came to the Olive Press last year where she has honed her travel writing skills and reported on many fantastic experiences such as the Al Andalus luxury train.
She has also undertaken many investigations, looking into complex issues like Spain’s rental crisis and rising cancer rates.
Always willing to help, she has exposed many frauds and scams, working alongside victims to achieve justice.
She is most proud of her work on Nolotil, a drug linked to the deaths of many Brits in Spain.
A campaign launched by Yzabelle has received considerable support and her coverage has been by the UK and Spanish media alike.
Her writing has featured on many UK news outlets from the Sun to the Mail Online, who contracted her to report for them in Tenerife on growing tourism issues.
Recently, she has appeared on Times Radio covering deadly flooding in Valencia.

