5 May, 2025
Subscribe
Login
My Account
5 May, 2025 @ 13:05
1 min read

2 bedroom Apartment for sale in La Duquesa / Puerto de la Duquesa with pool garage – € 320,000

by
2 bedroom Apartment for sale in La Duquesa / Puerto de la Duquesa with pool garage - € 320

Stylish 2-Bedroom Apartment in Frontline Beach Complex – Ideal Holiday Home & High Rental Potential Perfectly located just steps from the beach and the vibrant Duquesa Port, this bright and well-maintained 2-bedroom, 2-bathroom middle-floor apartment offers the best of both worlds – a relaxing holiday retreat and a smart rental investment. Set within a sought-after frontline beach complex, the property enjoys a west-facing orientation, bathing the terrace in afternoon sun and offering lovely garden views – ideal for unwinding with a glass of wine or dining al fresco. Inside, the… See full property details

Apartment

La Duquesa / Puerto de la Duquesa, Málaga

  2 beds

  2 baths

€ 320,000

2 bedroom Apartment for sale in La Duquesa / Puerto de la Duquesa with pool garage - € 320,000



Tags:

Related Articles

thinkSPAIN

Set-up in 2003, thinkSPAIN is the world's most visited international homebuyer focused Spanish property portal based in Spain. Over 2,000 agents and owners advertise 250,000+ properties on thinkSPAIN. www.thinkspain.com

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Halle Berry La Caleta Flickr
Previous Story

Body of man found on popular tourist beach in Spain’s Malaga

Latest from Featured Property

Go toTop