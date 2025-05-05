2 bedroom Apartment for sale in La Duquesa / Puerto de la Duquesa with pool garage – € 320,000

Stylish 2-Bedroom Apartment in Frontline Beach Complex – Ideal Holiday Home & High Rental Potential Perfectly located just steps from the beach and the vibrant Duquesa Port, this bright and well-maintained 2-bedroom, 2-bathroom middle-floor apartment offers the best of both worlds – a relaxing holiday retreat and a smart rental investment. Set within a sought-after frontline beach complex, the property enjoys a west-facing orientation, bathing the terrace in afternoon sun and offering lovely garden views – ideal for unwinding with a glass of wine or dining al fresco. Inside, the… See full property details
Apartment
La Duquesa / Puerto de la Duquesa, Málaga
|
2 beds
|
2 baths
€ 320,000