Body of man found on popular tourist beach in Spain’s Malaga

THE body of a man was found lying on the beach of La Caleta in Malaga on Sunday, as reported by the Policia Nacional.

At around 3.17pm, emergency services received a call from the beach coordination services that a lifeless body was found.

The corpse was dragged onto the beach by the waves.

There’s not much information available about the incident, apart from the body being that of a young man.

La Caleta is a popular beach with tourists. (Photo: Wikimedia Commons)

An investigation will give more clues as to what happened to the man.

It’s possible that the man was an African migrant who attempted to enter Spain illegally, fell out of a boat and drowned.

Bodies washing up on the shores of Southern Spain are regular events, although it’s a rare event on the beach of La Caleta.

The proximity of the European and African continents make this region a hub for human trafficking.

La Caleta beach is a popular destination for both tourists and locals in Malaga, who wish to escape the city for a while, without having to travel a long distance.

Its immediate proximity to the city center makes La Caleta one of the most frequented beaches in Malaga, with residents and visitors able to go there on foot or take a bus out of the city.