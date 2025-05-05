5 May, 2025
Subscribe
Login
My Account
5 May, 2025 @ 11:34
·
1 min read

Census reveals one in five people living in Malaga province are foreign 

by
Over 20% of Malaga’s population are foreign: census reveals Brits, Moroccans and Latin Americans are leading the way
Benahavis Pxfuel

A 2024 population census has shown foreigners make up 23% of the Malaga population- with Brits high in the rankings. 

New figures from the Spanish National Statistics Institute have revealed some 23% of Malaga residents are foreign, accounting for 414,316 out of 1.7 million inhabitants.

It makes Malaga the province with the fifth highest number of foreign residents, following Madrid, Barcelona, Alicante and Valencia. 

However, the proportion of inhabitants born outside of the country is larger in other areas such as Almeria and Santa Cruz de Tenerife (24%), as well as Girona, the Balearic Islands and Alicante (26-27%). 

In all of these areas, the number of residents born outside of Spain surpasses the national average, which is less than 20%. 

While in 35 of Malaga’s 103 municipalities, over 20% of the population is foreign, one area leads the rankings. 

Benahavis From Malaga Ayuntamiento
LEADER: Benahavis has the highest proportion of foreign residents in Malaga province.
PHOTO: Ayuntamiento de Benahavis

Luxe enclave Benahavis tops the list, with 64% foreign residents, accounting for 5,919 of its 9,265 inhabitants. 

The majority of these are British expats, making up 1,388 of the population, followed by Russians (556). 

It is followed by Fuengirola, with 44.6% foreign residents, mostly made up of Finns and Brits. 

With around 44% inhabitants born outside of Spain, Fuengirola is followed by Competa, Alcaucin and Sayalonga, where 700 of its 1,624 residents are from abroad. 

In Manilva and Torrox, the proportion of foreign residents is 40%, with most coming from Britain, Germany and Morocco. 

Meanwhile in Marbella, around 60,800 of the city’s 159,054 population were born abroad, accounting for 37%.

The biggest community hails from Morocco, followed by Colombia, Argentina, Britain, Ukraine and Russia.

In Mijas, over a third of the town’s 92,211 local residents are foreign (34,700), with mostly Brits (7,193), Moroccans (3,617) and Argentinians. (3,208).

Aerial Photo Distant View Charming Mijas Pueblo, Typical Andalus
POPULAR TOWN: Mijas is a much-loved destination by sun-seeking Brits.
PHOTO: Image Adobe Stock

Argentina also ranks highly in Benalmadena, where 28,000 of the town’s 78,000 residents come from outside Spain. 

Some 5,000 people are from the Latin American country, followed by the UK (3,438) and Morocco (2,812). 

In raw numbers, Marbella, Fuengirola, Mijas and Benalmadena have the highest number of foreign residents, followed by Estepona (33%, 26,000) and Torremolinos (30%, 21,000). 

Despite being smaller towns, Casares, Frigiliana, Canillas de Albaida, Ojen and Archez still have a significant number of inhabitants born outside of Spain, oscillating at around 35%.

In comparison, Monda, Canillas del Aceituno, Cutar, Guaro and Benamargosa have around 25-30% foreign residents. 

Some 34% of the Nerja population was born outside of Spain, with Brits leading the way followed by Argentinians. 

Similarly, Brits are the biggest foreign population in Alhaurin el Grande (2,279) and Coin (1,700). 

On the lower end of the scale, just 15% of the population of Velez-Malaga and Malaga capital are from overseas, with most hailing from Latin America.

Tags:

Related Articles

Yzabelle Bostyn

Yzabelle Bostyn is an NCTJ trained journalist who started her journalistic career at the Olive Press in 2023.
Before moving to Spain, she studied for a BA in English Literature and Hispanic Studies at the University of Sheffield.
After graduating she moved to the university’s journalism department, one of the best in the UK.
Throughout the past few years, she has taken on many roles including social media marketing, copywriting and radio presenting.
She then took a year out to travel Latin America, scaling volcanoes in Guatemala and swimming with sharks in Belize.
Then, she came to the Olive Press last year where she has honed her travel writing skills and reported on many fantastic experiences such as the Al Andalus luxury train.
She has also undertaken many investigations, looking into complex issues like Spain’s rental crisis and rising cancer rates.
Always willing to help, she has exposed many frauds and scams, working alongside victims to achieve justice.
She is most proud of her work on Nolotil, a drug linked to the deaths of many Brits in Spain.
A campaign launched by Yzabelle has received considerable support and her coverage has been by the UK and Spanish media alike.
Her writing has featured on many UK news outlets from the Sun to the Mail Online, who contracted her to report for them in Tenerife on growing tourism issues.
Recently, she has appeared on Times Radio covering deadly flooding in Valencia.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Previous Story

Copper cable thieves stranded thousands of Andalucians travelling to Madrid

Disgraced ex-King of Spain Juan Carlos will not face new tax probe
Next Story

Disgraced ex-King of Spain Juan Carlos will not face new tax probe

Latest from Lead

Go toTop