Disgraced ex-King of Spain Juan Carlos will not face new tax probe

SPAIN’S Supreme Court has refused to reopen a probe into alleged tax offences committed by the Emeritus King, Juan Carlos.

Last November a group of retired judges- along with journalists- filled a motion stating that a court rather than public prosecutors must decide if Juan Carlos fulfilled his tax obligations.

They claimed the former monarch’s tax declarations from 2014 to 2018 ‘were not done in accordance with the law’.

EMERITUS KING, JUAN CARLOS

The Supreme Court however has rejected the accusation, stating that no new evidence has been provided in their submission after the Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office filed their investigation.

Prosecutors closed three probes into his finances back in 2022 due to insufficient evidence and the statute of limitations, but said several irregularities had been found.

Among them were lucrative gifts from Gulf Arab monarchies and private trips funded by a foundation based in Liechtenstein.

The Supreme Court however ruled: “In legal terms, nothing has changed three years later to raise the reasoned and consistent decision of the Prosecutor’s Office not to open criminal proceedings.”

Juan Carlos, 87, made two payments worth more than €5 million to the Tax Authority to settle debts owed on undeclared income, which was widely seen as a bid to avoid charges.

Amidst an array of financial and personal scandals, he moved to Abu Dhabi in 2020.