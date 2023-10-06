SPAIN’S former monarch, Juan Carlos, has won a bid to throw out a £126 million London lawsuit brought by his ex-lover, who accused him of a campaign of harassment after she refused to return millions of euros to him.

The 85-year-old ex-king was being sued by Corinna zu Sayn-Wittgenstein-Sayn, who alleged Juan Carlos orchestrated threats, surveillance and intimidation from 2012.

She accused Juan Carlos of causing her ‘great mental pain’ through spying and harassment following the ending of their ‘intimate romantic relationship’.

Incidents such as gunshots damaging security cameras at her property were raised in her allegations, pointing to the former king’s displeasure at her refusals to get back with him.

The German businesswoman claimed to have received lavish gifts from the former monarch during their time together.

She suggested that Juan Carlos ‘tried to destroy’ her and her family after she refused to get back together with him, leading to allegations of money laundering against her.

In December 2022, three appeal judges in London ruled that his ex-lover could not sue him for harassment during the period of his reign prior to his abdication in 2014.

However, they left open the possibility of pursuing legal action for alleged behaviour occurring after that time.

Juan Carlos ’emphatically denies ever having harassed’ Ms Sayn-Wittgenstein, the former monarch’s lawyer Adam Wolanski told London’s High Court at a hearing in July.

The Emeritus King asked the court to throw out Ms Sayn-Wittgenstein’s case, arguing that there was no viable claim against him for harassment.

Judge Rowena Collins Rice ruled in his favour on Friday, saying that Ms Sayn-Wittgenstein’s lawsuit did not contain reasonable grounds for bringing the claim.

“No sufficient basis is provided for understanding the evidence that might be expected at trial to provide a real prospect of the claimant succeeding on this claim,” she said.

Ms Sayn-Wittgenstein said in a statement that she was ‘deeply disappointed’ with the decision and was considering all options.

Meanwhile Juan Carlos’ spokesperson suggested that he might return to a greater public profile via a statement: “Today’s decision, favourable to His Majesty, re-establishes the conditions necessary for further public appearances.”

The former king moved to Abu Dhabi in 2020 under a cloud of scandals which shook the Royal House and has not participated in any official act with the Spanish royal family since.

The royal household declined to comment on Juan Carlos’ statement.

