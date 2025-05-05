Copper cable thieves stranded thousands of Andalucians travelling to Madrid

THE theft of copper cables caused significant delays in train traffic on the high-speed rail line between Malaga-Madrid and other major Andalucian cities on Sunday.



The theft, detected early in the morning, affected the signalling system, leading to delays of several hours on numerous trains and disrupting the schedules of thousands of passengers.



As of 9.30am on Monday, all trains from Malaga, Sevilla, and Granada towards Madrid were running normally again.

There were four separate cable thefts at different points along the line, all within a 10-kilometre radius.

The copper thieves caused massive delays

The cables formed part of the rail line’s security system, according to Minister of Transport Oscar Puente, who has condemned the incident as ‘serious sabotage’.



He confirmed that the Guardia Civil is investigating what he described as a ‘very dangerous’ act.



The thefts have sparked a political backlash, with several opposition leaders criticising the current government, led by Socialist Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez.

“The cable theft on the high-speed line connecting Madrid with Sevilla, combined with last week’s electricity blackout, has shown images unworthy of the fourth-largest economy in the eurozone,” said Alberto Nunez Feijoo, leader of the conservative Partido Popular.



Sevilla’s mayor also voiced frustration, accusing the government of mismanaging the railways.



“Since Pedro Sanchez has been in power, everything has been chaotic,” said Isabel Diaz Ayuso, President of the Community of Madrid.



“It’s affecting the railway network, which has never worked so badly, it’s affecting small and medium-sized enterprises, birth rates, immigration, and the economy,” said the Madrid official.