Whistle-blower reports ‘sweatshop’ after suffering work accident in Spain’s Alicante

AN ALICANTE area businessman who used cheap foreign labour was reported by an ex-employee who suffered a works accident.

A 41-year-old who owns a clothes recycling firm in Alcoy has been arrested by the Policia Nacional.

Officers visited the premises and found undocumented workers and serious breaches in labour laws.

POLICE RAID

The sweatshop was busted after a 25-year-old man complained to the police.

He said that a 400 kilo bundle of clothing fell on his arm and he was then sacked by his boss who would not pay for his medical care.

The victim told police that he worked without a contract or medical insurance doing loading and unloading duties for up to 11 hours a day.

He was supposed to be paid €1,000 per month, but had only received €45.

Five workers were identified at the warehouse- all foreigners- two of them working illegally and all without a contract.

The company did not have a municipal operating license, had no occupational risk protection and safety measures, and was not logged in the industrial registry.

The business owner, who had no criminal record, has been charged with infringing workers’ rights.