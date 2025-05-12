Jubilation in Spain as women’s relay team beats USA to gold in China

SPAIN’S female athletics team delivered a landmark performance at the World Athletics Relays in Guangzhou on Sunday.

The quartet of Paula Sevilla, Eva Santidrian, Daniela Fra and Blanca Hervas stunned the United States to win gold in the 4×400 metres, sparking national celebrations.

They stormed to victory with a new national record of 3:24.13 – a time that not only clinched the gold but also toppled the previous Spanish record by more than a second.

READ MORE: Football furore as Spanish press labels Ceuta a ‘Moroccan team’

In a thrilling finale, it was Hervas who powered through on the final straight to beat the heavily favoured Americans to the line.

“We’ve never felt like this before. We’re super excited: gold medal, world relay champions, Spanish record… Everything is complete, it’s our biggest dream come true,” said the team afterwards.

Sunday’s gold was the first of its kind for the women – until now, Spain’s only outdoor senior relay medals came in men’s events at European Championships.

There was more cause for celebration as Spain also secured a silver medal in the women’s 4x100m relay.

Esperanca Cladera, Jael Bestue, Paula Sevilla and Maribel Perez were only narrowly edged out by Great Britain, clocking the second-fastest time in Spanish history and finishing ahead of Jamaica – a sprinting superpower featuring world stars such as Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce and Shericka Jackson.

“It couldn’t have gone better,” said the 4x100m squad. “We’re like sisters and that’s why we get these results. We deserve this for all the hard work. Winning a world medal was a dream and now we have it around our necks.”

Spain’s mixed 4x400m relay also had their moment, qualifying for the World Championships in Tokyo with another national record (3:12.55).

Anchored once again by Hervas, the team – which also included David Garcia Zurita, Carmen Aviles and Samuel Garcia – rounded off a dream weekend with the country’s third relay qualification and third record-breaking performance.

With performances like these, a new golden generation is emerging.

Or as the women put it: “It starts a new era. We are Spanish and here we are. We had to believe it – and we did. They better be ready, because we’re here.”