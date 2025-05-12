British woman wanted for child sex crimes in the UK is arrested in Valencia after tip-off

A BRITISH woman accused of committing sex crimes against children in the UK has been arrested in Valencia.

The 42-year-old fugitive was detained by the Policia Nacional in the La Punta district of the city.

She was the subject of an international arrest warrant issued by Interpol in Manchester.

READ MORE:

POLICIA NACIONAL OFFICERS

The Brit was arrested on May 5, after police received information that she was could be hiding at a property in Valencia.

After extensive surveillance and investigation, the woman was located and arrested.

She was taken before a Valencian court and remanded into custody.

No further information has been supplied by authorities.

The normal procedure is for a detainee facing extradition to then be transferred to the National Court in Madrid to process the application.