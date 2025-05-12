12 May, 2025
Subscribe
Login
My Account
12 May, 2025 @ 11:57
··
1 min read

British woman wanted for child sex crimes in the UK is arrested in Valencia after tip-off

by
British female fugitive wanted for child sex crimes is arrested in Valencia

A BRITISH woman accused of committing sex crimes against children in the UK has been arrested in Valencia.

The 42-year-old fugitive was detained by the Policia Nacional in the La Punta district of the city.

She was the subject of an international arrest warrant issued by Interpol in Manchester.

READ MORE:

POLICIA NACIONAL OFFICERS

The Brit was arrested on May 5, after police received information that she was could be hiding at a property in Valencia.

After extensive surveillance and investigation, the woman was located and arrested.

She was taken before a Valencian court and remanded into custody.

No further information has been supplied by authorities.

The normal procedure is for a detainee facing extradition to then be transferred to the National Court in Madrid to process the application.

Tags:

Related Articles

Alex Trelinski

Alex worked for 30 years for the BBC as a presenter, producer and manager. He covered a variety of areas specialising in sport, news and politics. After moving to the Costa Blanca over a decade ago, he edited a newspaper for 5 years and worked on local radio.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Fake plumber pulls out gun and assaults elderly couple during failed eviction bid at Valencia home
Previous Story

WATCH: Daylight shootout in Malaga car park leaves one wounded

Latest from Crime & Law

Go toTop