WATCH: Daylight shootout in Malaga car park leaves one wounded

A SHOOTING took place in the parking lot of a Lidl supermarket in Malaga city, leaving one person injured with a gunshot wound in the leg.

There have been multiple shootings in the surroundings of Malaga in the past month, leaving several dead and injured, raising concerns about increasing violence in the region.

The most recent event took place just outside the underground car park of the Lidl supermarket in the Cruz del Humilladero neighbourhood.

A call to emergency services alerted the shooting, supposedly with one shot being fired.

Video credit: @fuengirolasequeja

The victim managed to reach the hospital on his own, while bleeding from the leg.

Just last week, two young men were arrested after opening fire on another man.

On Holy Thursday, another shootout was observed, this time in Portada Alta.

There, a man was shot in the leg and five people were arrested for being involved in the shooting.

The next day, a man was shot in his shoulder in Marbella.

At the beginning of April, a man sowed panic in Malaga after firing several shots, which left four wounded, three of them by stray bullets. The assailant was arrested days later.

Lastly, a shootout three weeks ago left an Englishman dead after he was riddled with bullets after leaving a football game with friends.