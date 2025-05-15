15 May, 2025
15 May, 2025 @ 11:18
British crew survive lightning strike on their yacht anchored off the Costa Blanca

by
A BRITISH crew of a yacht anchored off the Alicante coast survived a lightning strike on Wednesday afternoon.

The Informacion newspaper reported that the catamaran had been anchored for several days in the Cabo de la Huerta area.

Four British people were on board the vessel when the the incident happened.

TOWED CATAMARAN(Salvamento Maritimo image)

A yellow alert for storms had been issued for Alicante Province on Wednesday.

The lightning strike on the mast caused no injury to the crew but it knocked out the electronics on the 14 metre-long catamaran.

It meant the navigational systems could not function and a distress call was sent out.

The Salvamar Leo vessel from Maritime Rescue based at the port of Alicante was despatched to rescue them at 5pm.

SALVAMENTO MARITIMO VESSEL

The yacht’s anchor had to be manually raised due to the failed electrics before it was towed at slow speed to Alicante marina.

Alex Trelinski

Alex worked for 30 years for the BBC as a presenter, producer and manager. He covered a variety of areas specialising in sport, news and politics. After moving to the Costa Blanca over a decade ago, he edited a newspaper for 5 years and worked on local radio.

