Irish tourists in golf buggy survive seven-metre ravine plunge at Costa del Sol course

TWO Irish tourists playing golf at a Marbella course had an abrupt end to their round when their buggy plunged seven metres into a ravine.

One of the men was airlifted to the Carlos Hayal Hospital in Malaga.

Diario Sur reported the accident happened at around 4.30pm on Sunday at the Santa Clara Golf Club.

PICTURESQUE SANTA CLARA(Facebook image)

Their friends called emergency services with paramedics, fire-fighters, the Policia Nacional and Marbella Policia Local attending the scene .

The buggy carrying the two men went through a barrier as they were coming to the end of their round between the 17th and 18th holes.

A Santa Clara Golf Club spokesperson told the Irish Examiner: “One managed to jump from the vehicle before it hit a second natural protective barrier of pine trees and the other was trapped in the buggy, which plunged down the embankment.”

Both golfers- aged 29 and 46- were said to be unconscious when paramedics arrived.

A fire crew used a stretcher and ropes during the rescue to hoist them back up from the ravine.

The 29-year-old was subsequently taken by medical helicopter to hospital in Malaga with his friend admitted to Marbella’s Costa del Sol Hospital.

The Santa Clara club described the condition of both men as ‘stable’.

A formal police investigation has been launched.