Andalucia set to bake: ‘Extreme heat’ to hit Malaga and other cities in Spain this week

SPAIN’S weather takes a hot turn from Wednesday with high pressure hitting almost the entire country to bring unprecedented temperatures for the time of year.

Some areas like the lower Guadalquivir in Andalucia could see temperature highs of 40C on Thursday.

According to the State Meteorological Agency(Aemet), temperatures will be approaching summer levels for the rest of May with heatwaves not ruled out.

READ MORE:

?? El episodio cálido de los próximos dejará temperaturas 6 a 7 ºC superiores a las normales para la época en el conjunto de España.



? Los días 29 de mayo a 1 de junio podrían ser los más cálidos para esas fechas concretas desde, al menos, 1950. pic.twitter.com/7WagO39Egs May 28, 2025

Aemet expects the highest temperatures to come between Friday and Sunday, with no precedent since at least 1950 for such weather in late May and early June.

It has issued yellow warnings for values of up to 36C in parts of Catalunya and Andalucia- the first such alerts of the year.

Aemet spokesperson, Ruben del Campo said: “The arrival of a very warm air mass from North Africa will cause an additional rise in temperatures to that already caused by the stable and anticyclonic weather that favours strong sunshine and land warming of the land.”

There will also be the first arrival of tropical nights in several parts of Spain, after minimums reached 20C in the Valencian Community last week, and in early May in parts of the Balearic Islands.

Predicción hasta el próximo domingo

????Episodio extraordinario de temperaturas máximas; serán las propias de pleno verano, especialmente en los valles de los grandes ríos.

??Sólo se esperan chubascos ocasionales el jueves en el noroeste y el viernes en la mitad norte peninsular pic.twitter.com/9kuQE5uumF — AEMET (@AEMET_Esp) May 27, 2025

Hot nights are expected this Wednesday into Thursday in parts of the Guadalquivir valley, the south of Sevilla province, plus Cordoba and Jaen provinces with lows of 22C at dawn.

Other areas predicted to get a tropical night include the south of the Valencian Community and some coastal spots in Andalucia including Malaga.

Thursday daytime temperatures could touch 40C in parts of the Guadalquivir valley and in Extremadura.

Temperatures are expected to exceed 35C in areas including Castilla-La Mancha, the Miño Valley, the Murcia region, Aragon, and the Madrid region.

The heatwave will end early next week according to Ruben del Campo with a ‘notable drop in temperatures’.