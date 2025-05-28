Far-right agitator Tommy Robinson is released from British jail – will he come back to Spain? 

STEPHEN Yaxley-Lennon, also known as Tommy Robinson, has been released from HMP Woodhill after his 18-month sentence for contempt of court was reduced by the High Court.

Robinson (42), with long hair and a wild beard, has said he will organise a free-speech festival later in the year, but where will he go in the meantime?

The anti-immigration activist has a history on the Iberian peninsula, which saw him fleeing to Spain after skipping a court order last summer.

In fact, he was given access to villas owned by British fashion tycoon billionaire Phillip Day in Albir, just up the road from Benidorm.

Robinson was released from jail after seven months. (Photo: Cordon Press)

While Day himself denied all knowledge that this was going on, it is suspected that someone close to the billionaire was secretly letting Robinson in.

However, although he could reach Benidorm easily enough by train, he is less likely to do so after his association with Day was revealed.

Robinson also spent Christmas in 2023 in Tenerife with Lutz Bachmann, a German anti-muslim activist who has been banned from entering the UK.

Marbella might be another Spanish spot he will go to, after having lived there for some time in 2020.

The UK saw protests demanding the release of Robinson. (Photo: Cordon Press)

He uploaded a video of him informing his followers of his move to the Costa del Sol from the Manolo Santana Racquets club.

The tennis and padel club is situated in the upmarket area of Istan, within the municipality of Marbella.

He was also spotted hopping over the border to the Algarve in May last year, where he was on holiday with his family.

He was reportedly at the exclusive Quinta do Lago Campus in the Vale do Lobo Golf and Beach Resort for a three week holiday.