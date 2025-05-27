Service dogs will be allowed access to all public spaces in Spain

SPAIN’S government approved a Royal Decree on Tuesday that allows owners of service dogs to take them into all public spaces across the country.

Minister of Social Rights, Pablo Bustinduy, said the measure will have a ‘fundamental impact on the rights’ of assistance dog users.

“These animals constitute a key element in promoting an independent life,” he added.

“It combats at the same time the feeling of loneliness that many of these people face and they have a positive impact on victims of gender or sexual violence who have them,” Bustinduy stated.

The Royal Decree covers service dogs that help people with disabilities, autism spectrum disorders, conditions that bring about seizures as well as female victims of gender and sexual violence.

The law replaces legislation dating back to 1963 which had a very limited scope of permitting guide dogs for the visually impared.

Now people with service dogs will have their rights covered in every region of Spain with some already having such rules in place.

They will be able to access educational, cultural, sports or health centres, with the exception of operating theatres and areas where special hygienic conditions must be maintained.

Dogs will also be allowed to be taken into shops, supermarkets, markets, hotels and restaurants, museums, and theatres.

Beach access as well as recreational areas, swimming pools and water parks will be permitted so long as the dog does not go into the water.

Thanks to this new regulation, women victims of gender and sexual violence will also be able to access shelters or assistance centers with assistance dogs.

The decree also stipulates that service dogs must be properly trained by accredited people and professionals.

It also provides a standard of care for the animal including a right to retire once they reach 10 years.

They will also retain their right to access public areas during their retirement.