Yellow alert as wind and hailstorms to hit the Costa del Sol after sweltering week

UNSTABLE weather is set to arrive on the Costa del Sol after a sweltering weekend that saw temperatures of 40C in some parts of Andalucia.

Spain’s meteorological agency AEMET has warned that locally heavy rains and possible hailstorms are expected in the north and eastern region of Andalucia.

The area between Gibraltar and Malaga will also see fierce wind, with speeds up to 60kph expected, with possibly high waves.

(Photo: Pixabay)

The temperature will see a significant drop compared to previous days, with 25C expected around most parts of the Costa del Sol.

Yellow alerts are issued for many parts of inland Spain, with some orange warnings for storms being in place in the area above Madrid and around Zaragoza.

There’s also a risk in the formation of supercells, warned AEMET.

The dropping temperatures will see the mercury drop to normal levels for this time of the year.

“In addition, there will be a more unstable atmosphere and locally strong and occasionally very strong storms will form in the north and east of the peninsula, as well as in the Balearic Islands,” said AEMET spokesperson, Ruben del Campo.