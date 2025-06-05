Costa Blanca couple arrested for keeping man’s body locked in a room to claim his pension

AN ALICANTE couple have been arrested by the Policia Nacional for living with a man’s dead body for at least two months in order to collect his pension.

The man and woman- aged 33 and 28, were scheduled to appear in court on Thursday.

The A Punt regional broadcaster said they will be charged with committing a crime against moral integrity by hiding the body as well as misappropriation after pocketing €1,500.

The 74-year-old deceased man had worked as a Policia Nacional officer.

At an unspecified time, he took in the couple into his Lo Morant park area home who also brought a baby with them.

Their relationship to the man has not been specified or when they started living with him.

Relatives contacted the police to say their father was not answering the phone and they had no way of contacting him.

The ‘lodging couple’ had moved out when police officers did a wellness check and discovered the home owner’s body in a locked room which had its doorway blocked.

Due to the advanced state of decomposition, investigators were not able to make an initial assessment of cause of death.

That will be determined by an autopsy and other tests to see if the retiree suffered a natural or violent death.