Spain opposes changes to air passenger rights over cabin luggage and flight delay compensation

SPAIN is one of four EU countries opposing plans that it believes will reduce the rights of air passengers.

The European Commission’s proposals to allow carriers to charge for hand luggage as well as a fee for seat reservations for companions of travellers with reduced mobility were approved by EU transport ministers on Thursday.

The changes would see the creation of a new larger free hand luggage item with a maximum size of 40x30x15 cms that can go under the seat.

LUGGAGE CHANGES

On the flip side, carriers would be allowed to charge for other cabin bags.

Germany, Estonia, and Portugal joined Spain in voting against the proposals which will also tighten the rules for claiming compensation if flights are delayed.

There is still a long way to go as the measures have to be approved by the European Parliament and then the Council of Ministers.

Spain’s Consumer Affairs Ministry described the package as ‘abusive and a setback to consumer rights’.

Over cabin luggage charges, it said:”This measure represents an imbalance between obligations and rights, given that the airlines do not have a cost or are not responsible for this baggage, as is the case with checked baggage.” .

As for flight delays, hold-ups of over four hours- as opposed to the current three hours- on short and intra-EU flights (under 3,500 kms) would trigger €300 in compensation.

Long-haul flights (over 3,500 kms) will warrant €500 of compensation after six hours of delay.

European consumer organisation BEUC criticised Thursday’s agreement.

“Although the deal improved some rights on paper, giving consumers improved access to information in case of disruption, care and assistance, it represents a substantial rollback of other key rights,” aid Agustín Reyna, BEUC’s director general,