Marbella hospital recieves cuddle cot for stillborn babies donated by grieving mum

TWO MUMS have now raised more than €13,000 to help support new families whose babies are also born stillborn.

Hayley Wilkins and Natalie Claytor have joined forces to raise money for the purchase of ‘cuddle cots’ to donate to hospitals around Spain.

These specialised beds with a cooling unit, allow families to spend time with their stillborn baby, to grieve and mourn together.

Hayley Wilkins (right) gave birth to her baby Sienna Elizabth Rose O’Shea in January this year.

Almost all hospitals in the UK, where Hayley is from, have ‘cuddle cots’. But it’s not a common feature in Spanish hospitals, including in Estepona, where Hayely’s baby Sienna Elizabth Rose O’Shea was born in January stillborn at just 40 weeks old.

That is until late last month, when Hayley was able to donate a cuddle cot to Hospiten.

QuironSalud in Marbella received the second fundraised cuddle cot in the weekend.

After more than €1800 was raised at an event at La Sala on June 4, they’ve been able to order several more cuddle cots to donate, raising the total to five cuddle cots, and 35 comfort kits for the new mums.

“These hospitals can now be prepared for the worst case scenario and offer the best care possible to their patients,” Hayley says.

There are 11 Spanish hospìtals on their waiting lists, and they’re encouraging more hospitals to join the list, determined to keep fundraising until the need can be met.

Hayley is determined to make sure her baby Sienna didn’t die in vain.

Hayley had to be placed into an induced coma when Sienna was born, due her lung collapsing during the emergency C section. While Hayley was still in a coma, a funeral director had taken her baby away.

When Hayley awoke from her coma, she not only had to face the death of her newborn baby, but also, that she could not hold the baby she had just spent nine months growing inside of her.

“It was one of the most traumatic days of my life,” she told the Olive Press. “Although the cuddle cot would never bring her back, it would have made a world of difference to be able to hold her and spend more time with Sienna.”

