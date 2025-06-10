Lightning, hail and blood rain in Andalucia: New DANA halts Spain’s summer – these areas to be hit

A POWERFUL weather system is bringing dramatic storms, hail and the phenomenon of ‘blood rain’ to Andalucia and much of Spain, temporarily halting the summer heat wave.

The DANA – also known as a ‘cold drop’ – is positioned off Spain’s western coast, triggering severe weather conditions across the peninsula today and tomorrow.

Meteorologist Samuel Biener from Meteored warns that ‘the peninsula could become a festival of lightning’ with extremely high densities of electrical activity expected across the interior and northern regions during afternoon hours.

The region is experiencing a bizarre mix of soaring temperatures – with yellow heat warnings active in Cordoba, Granada, Jaen and Seville where thermometers could hit 39C – alongside torrential downpours, thunderstorms and the curious ‘blood rain’ phenomenon.

The Costa del Sol can expect scattered showers and thunderstorms this afternoon, with the possibility of hail and strong wind gusts.

Temperatures along the coast will remain more moderate at around 27-28C, offering some respite from inland heat.

Residents should prepare for sudden downpours that could deposit muddy Saharan dust, and expect possible disruption to outdoor activities through Wednesday.

This rusty-coloured precipitation occurs when Saharan dust mixes with rainfall, staining cars, windows and streets with ochre and orange droplets.

The Campo de Gibraltar has already experienced this morning’s relief from the recent sweltering heat, with temperatures dropping to a pleasant 23C on the coast.

The DANA is expected to generate supercells and organised storm systems capable of producing locally intense downpours of 20-40mm, large hailstones and damaging winds up to 100km/h and high risk of fire from lightning strikes in areas with little rainfall

Nine communities across Spain are under weather warnings, with conditions expected to intensify tomorrow as the system moves northeast.

The chaotic weather should clear by Thursday, with temperatures rising again and stable conditions returning for the weekend – perfect timing for expats planning beach trips along the Costa del Sol.